New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

