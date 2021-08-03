New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

