New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.