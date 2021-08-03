New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Critical Analysis

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.2% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -57.97% -122.44% -34.99% New Relic -28.85% -39.09% -12.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.46 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -4.73 New Relic $667.65 million 6.69 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -26.54

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Relic 1 9 3 0 2.15

Qumu currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.96%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $67.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than New Relic.

Summary

New Relic beats Qumu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. The company also provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. In addition, it offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. Further, the company provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

