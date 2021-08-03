New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

