NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

