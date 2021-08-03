Nickolas Stavropoulos Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nickolas Stavropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31.

Shares of AMRC traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 426,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,454. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

