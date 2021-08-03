Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLSN. reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

