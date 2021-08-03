Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $703,706.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00809481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040720 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

