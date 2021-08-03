NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 475,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

