Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after buying an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 41.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTDOY traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 363,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,661. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

