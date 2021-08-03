NiSource (NI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.32-1.36 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NI stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

