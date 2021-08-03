NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NN stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that NN will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NN by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NN by 332.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 610,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NN by 59.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NN by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

