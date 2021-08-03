Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 73,815.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NOMD stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

