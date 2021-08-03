Nord/LB Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

