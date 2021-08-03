Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.06. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

