Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

