North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $128.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $520.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.40 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.50 million, with estimates ranging from $555.20 million to $631.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.