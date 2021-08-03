North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $128.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $520.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.40 million to $528.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $598.50 million, with estimates ranging from $555.20 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.81. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,369. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

