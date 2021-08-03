North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

