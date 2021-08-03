North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 342 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

