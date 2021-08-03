North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 308.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEXO opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

