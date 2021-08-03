North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $122,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

