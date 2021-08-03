North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $71,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 416.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Roku were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $421.37 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

