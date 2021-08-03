North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 251 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IWS stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

