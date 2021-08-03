Northern Trust Corp Acquires 145,220 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 188.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

