Northern Trust Corp Has $458,000 Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enerplus by 47.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

