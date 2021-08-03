Northern Trust Corp Makes New $514,000 Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Clene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.