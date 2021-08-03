Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 351.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 967,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 613,800 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

