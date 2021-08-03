Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,753 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

