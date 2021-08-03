Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ACR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 243.37, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $164.19 million, a PE ratio of 254.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
