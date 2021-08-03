Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

NYSE ACR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 243.37, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $164.19 million, a PE ratio of 254.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.