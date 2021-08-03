Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Shares of DECK traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.12. 4,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,029. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $427.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.