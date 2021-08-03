Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 434,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. The company has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

