Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 113,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.