Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several research firms have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NWBI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.14. 740,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

