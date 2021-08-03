Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWN opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

