NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.