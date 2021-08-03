NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.430 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

