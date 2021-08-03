Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-0.72 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.640-0.770 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVMI opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

