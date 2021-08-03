Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,289. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
