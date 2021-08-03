Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,289. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

