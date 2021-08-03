NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,013.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.12. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.