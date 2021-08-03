Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,324.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $164,324.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

