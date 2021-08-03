Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,084 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Veritone worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

