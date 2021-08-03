Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPT stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

