Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,073 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMI opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

