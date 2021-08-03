Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Employers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

