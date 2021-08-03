Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Dril-Quip worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

