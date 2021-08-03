Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,365 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.45. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

