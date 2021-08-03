NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

