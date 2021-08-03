Old Port Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 114.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NUE traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,665. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,500. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

